Jan 20, 2021

Garrett Giles

Congressman Kevin Hern released a statement after attending the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies on Wednesday morning, saying:

“Our nation has always valued the peaceful transfer of power. While President Biden and I certainly have different ideas for how to put our country on the right track, I respect the office he now holds. I have always said that I am willing to work with anyone – including President Biden – on the issues that matter to Oklahomans, especially finding common-sense solutions to the problems Americans face as we continue to combat and recover from COVID-19. We will likely more often disagree than agree on policy issues, but the fact that I did not vote for Joe Biden does not change the fact that we are now partners in the effort to forge a more perfect union.”