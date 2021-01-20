Posted: Jan 20, 2021 12:37 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2021 12:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Christmas in the Ville was a huge success around the Christmas holiday in Bartlesville in 2020.

According to data released by the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon, the festival saw a 12.3-percent increase in attendance over 2019. Opening night also doubled from 2019.

Christmas in the Ville was open to the public for 21 days and it is estimated that the festival brought 200,000 people to downtown Bartlesville.

17 private parties were held the second and third weeks of December. Nearly 100 people volunteered to make the festival possible, and concession sales were up nearly 60-percent from 2019.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce