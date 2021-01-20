Posted: Jan 20, 2021 12:01 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2021 12:01 PM

Ty Loftis

In the final days while serving as President, Donald Trump had said that he would look to pardon several individuals. It was believed that Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, may receive a commutation. As Trump left office Wednesday morning, that pardon never came.

Joe Exotic ran for Governor of Oklahoma in 2018, receiving just over 3,500 votes as a Libertarian candidate. As owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, he was arrested in 2018 as a result of an investigation by multiple agencies, in which it was discovered that he had attempted to hire an undercover FBI agent to murder his archenemy, Carole Baskin. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2019.