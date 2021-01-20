Posted: Jan 20, 2021 11:41 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2021 11:41 AM

Max Gross

The No. 5 Oklahoma Union boy's team has won both tournaments it has participated in so far this season. The Cougars have trophies from Nowata and Oologah. This weekend OKU will face it's biggest challenge yet with the Old Fort Classic in Fort Gibson.

The 2A Cougars will again square off with some of the best 4A and 5A competition in the eastern part of the state. OKU head coach Lee Ott says this tournament will help them against the best 2A teams when the postseason comes around.

The Cougars are currently 12-0 on the season. Last year, OKU saw it's undefeated run come to an end in Fort Gibson after an overtime battle with the host team in the semifinals. The Cougars ultimately took third place in the event.

The Cougars open with 4A Hilldale at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

