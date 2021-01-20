Posted: Jan 20, 2021 11:11 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2021 11:20 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata Schools Board of Education held an open candidate forum at the Middle School Gym on Tuesday night. Three candidates were present: Tamara Maddux, Dee Armstrong and Ronald Crupper. All three shared there thoughts on running for school board.

Nowata Native Dee Armstrong says she is concerned about decreasing enrollment. Armstrong has been a long time member of the community. She has had several children and grandchildren come through the Nowata Public Schools system.

Former Nowata City Clerk Tamara Maddux says Nowata is the place to be. Maddux has been a Nowata resident since 1989. She has been a parent to several nowata graduates as well. Maddux still served as the scorekeeper at all Nowata basketball games.

Ronald Crupper is a U.S. Army veteran that is vying for a seat on the board.

The school board will now be decided by three open seats instead of by ward. The NPS school board election is set for Tuesday, February 9.

WATCH THE ENTIRE FORUM HERE.