Posted: Jan 20, 2021 10:56 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2021 11:19 AM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Valley Aggies wish to make improvements at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey.

According to Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle, the Caney Valley Aggies want to install rolling doors at the Fairgrounds. He said the group will put together a letter that will go before the Washington County Board of Commissioners for approval.

If approved, Commissioner Antle said the Caney Valley Aggies will be able to move forward with the project. Commissioner Antle said the project will be done by the group "in-kind," meaning the Caney Valley Aggies will be contributing the man power and the materials.

Commissioner Antle said the Caney Valley Aggies hope to install the rolling doors at the bay areas behind the Children's Barnyards. He said all four bays seemed to be exposed to outdoor elements, so they want to close them off with the rolling doors.

The cost of the project is approximately $15,000 and it will all be contributed to the Fairgrounds by the local group. Commissioner Antle said the work would be done in the name of the Caney Valley Aggies.

Commissioner Antle added that he'll continue to be in discussions with Fairgrounds Director Jason Mantooth about the potential project as well.