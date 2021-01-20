Posted: Jan 20, 2021 10:43 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2021 10:43 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council heard a sales tax report from City Manager Kevin Trease on Tuesday night.

Trease said the report includes the sales tax, tobacco tax, and use tax the City of Dewey received this month. He said what they received is what came to Dewey in November 2020.

According to City Manager Trease, the City of Dewey received $75,983.70 in sales tax and $855.89 in tobacco tax from November. Trease said Dewey also received $19,043.08 in use taxes. He said the City of Dewey saw a 7.93-percent increase over the same month last year.

Trease said the year-to-date change came in at 25.12-percent.