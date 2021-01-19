Posted: Jan 19, 2021 10:47 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2021 10:51 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Friends of the Public Library is hosting the 20th annual Friends of the Library Writing Contest. Entries, due by Monday, March 1st, 2021, can be submitted in the following categories:

Division I (8th Grade Only)

Poetry (not to exceed 60 lines)

Fiction (not to exceed 1,500 words)

Division II (writers 14-17 years old)

Poetry (not to exceed 60 lines)

Fiction (not to exceed 1,500 words)

Non-fiction (not to exceed 1,500 words)

Division III (writers 18+ years old)

Poetry (not to exceed 120 lines)

Fiction (not to exceed 5,000 words)

Children's literature (fiction or nonfiction written for children ages 1-12, not to exceed 3,000 words)

Non-fiction (not to exceed 5,000 words)

Eligibility:

Contestants must be current Bartlesville Public Library cardholders. Library cards are free and available at the circulation desk at the library located at 600 S. Johnstone Avenue. Entry forms for the Creative Writing Contest are also available at the Circulation Desk of the Bartlesville Public Library or by going to the Library website: bartlesville.lib.ok.us/about/friends-of-thelibrary/folcreativewritingcontest/

Winning entries will be bound into a book available in the Reference and Local & Family History Departments of the Library.