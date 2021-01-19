Posted: Jan 19, 2021 10:34 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2021 12:41 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved change order number one on Tuesday morning in the amount of $8,124 to Envision Civil Contractors, LLC, to help facilitate a bridge project.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the change order is for additional items of work on the District Three "2020 Washington County Wolfe Creek Bridge Project." Commissioner Dunlap said the change order includes quantities and fabric that they want to add to the project to stablize the road when they put it back. He added that he wanted to do one three-inch lift on the black top for the project instead of two lifts so they could reduce costs.

Commissioner Dunlap said a mat will be placed down to stablize the project, then they'll put down black top. He said the Wolfe Creek Bridge Project is located at the far southern end of Washington County along County Road 3990.

Crews were anticipated to pour the final concrete for the project on Tuesday morning. Commissioner Dunlap said they're moving along really well with the work at Wolfe Creek.