Posted: Jan 19, 2021 10:31 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2021 10:31 AM

Max Gross

New deaths were reported in Nowata County and Washington County according to Tuesday’s situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. This is the 68th deaths in Washington County and the 12th in Nowata County.

Washington County is reporting 417 active cases, a decrease of 45 cases since Monday’s report. Osage County is listing 385 active cases, a decrease of 18 cases. Nowata County is reporting 121 active cases, down 23 cases since the last report.

Statewide, 1,558 new COVID-19 cases are being reported. In total, 43 deaths were reported across Oklahoma.

