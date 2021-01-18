Posted: Jan 18, 2021 6:45 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2021 7:00 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Jennings in reference to shots fired at approximately 3:15 on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident led to numerous charges for five juveniles, including assault & battery on a peace officer.

Captain Kevin Ickleberry said officers located the juveniles upon arrival at the residence where the shots were being fired. Cpt. Ickleberry said two of the juveniles attempted to flee out of the back door of the residence but were stopped and taken into custody. He said officers also had to struggle with two of the juveniles at the front door of the residence.

Cpt. Ickleberry said no injuries were reported to his knowledge. He said three of the five juveniles have been sent to a juvenile detention facility. The other two juveniles were sent home with a guardian.

Cpt. Ickleberry said the juveniles were arrested for the following charges:

Assault & Battery on a peace officer

Reckless handling of a firearm

Juvenile possession of a firearm

Trespassing

Obstruction

Order to locate and detain

Not all of the juveniles were charged with the same crimes. Cpt. Ickleberry said some of the juveniles had pick-up orders on them for other crimes the Bartlesville Police Department has been focused on with them for an extended period of time. He said that is why three of the juveniles have been sent to a juvenile lock up facility.