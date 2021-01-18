Posted: Jan 18, 2021 12:52 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2021 12:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools (DPS) is sticking with its normal quarantine protocols for students and staff despite the fact that Governor Kevin Stitt announced a new quarantine option for schools last week.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said DPS was able to offer in-person learning for almost the entire first semester of the current school year. He said they believe what they've been doing is effective, so they will not adopt the new quarantine guidelines.

Superintendent Vincent said they believe they were able to find a balance during the first semester between the safety of students and staff, and the ability to keep the doors of their three school sites open. He said they don't feel as if it's necessary to change their quarantine protocols at this time.

The latest option that was given to schools grants them the authority to no longer quarantine students and staff from school if they're found to be close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case within the school setting.

In order to maintain a safe environment, Superintendent Vincent said there are criteria that must be met to enact this option as well as many in-school limitations that are place on those identified as close contacts. He said they do not believe that they can implement the new quarantine option effectively and continue to strive to offer a safe learning environment for students and staff.

During the evaluation process of the new guidelines, Superintendent Vincent said they found more drawbacks than benefits. He said they want what is best for their students and staff as we continue to work through the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the current guidelines for contact tracing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dewey Public Schools and others have to go back 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms that a particular individual that tested positive for COVID-19 may be exhibiting, and / or 48 hours prior to a positive test of someone who is asymptomatic. Superintendent Vincent said that means that identifying a close contact exposure within a classroom setting is a fine line. He said they cannot always determine that an exposure to someone that tested positive for the virus is occurring in a classroom setting.

Superintendent Vincent said placing those students that are deemed to be close contacts in quarantine on campus would limit their mobility. He said lunch would become a problem and they wouldn't be able to participate in physical education classes, band or choir if they're stuck in a room on campus.

While it is unfortunate that some individual students have experienced more than their share of educational interruptions due to COVID-19, Superintendent Vincent said experience suggests that their current quarantine practices and other mitigation efforts have been successful in keeping their doors open. He said it is their plan to continue their current protocols in hopes of continuing to maintain a safe environment while also providing in-person learning for all.

Superintendent Vincent thanks everyone for their flexibility, patience, understanding and support for Dewey Public Schools as they navigate these uncertain conditions.