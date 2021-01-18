Posted: Jan 18, 2021 10:35 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2021 10:36 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may consider, discuss and possibly approve a change order over $8,100 to Envision Civil Contractors, LLC when they meet on Tuesday morning. The change order is for additional work on the District Three “2020 Washington County Wolfe Creek Bridge Project.”

From there, the Washington County Commissioners may declare an item from the Sheriff’s Office, and an item from Washington County Emergency Management, as surplus. The Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

To view the whole agenda, click here.