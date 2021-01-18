News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Jan 18, 2021 10:21 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2021 10:21 AM
BPS to Discuss School Bond Issue, More on Monday
Garrett Giles
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education will consider and possibly vote to appoint new board member Kinder Shamhart to the unexpired term for District 5 of the Board on Monday evening.
From there, the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation will have the spotlight. The BPSF will provide an update and there will be a check presentation when they have the floor.
Lastly, the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education will discuss a School Bond Issue.
The Board will meet at the Bartlesville High School Fine Arts Center located at 1700 Hillcrest Drive starting at 5:30 p.m.
