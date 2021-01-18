Posted: Jan 18, 2021 10:21 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2021 10:21 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education will consider and possibly vote to appoint new board member Kinder Shamhart to the unexpired term for District 5 of the Board on Monday evening.

From there, the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation will have the spotlight. The BPSF will provide an update and there will be a check presentation when they have the floor.

Lastly, the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education will discuss a School Bond Issue.

The Board will meet at the Bartlesville High School Fine Arts Center located at 1700 Hillcrest Drive starting at 5:30 p.m.