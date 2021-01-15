Posted: Jan 15, 2021 2:33 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2021 2:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to adapt and change plans constantly. Producers of the movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” were not immune, as they had hoped to begin shooting in the spring of 2020, but as we move into 2021, film crews have yet to begin rolling tape. There have been whispers that they hope to start within the month and director Martin Scorsese recently had this to say:

“We are still working on the film. I did costumes last night. We are working on casting, all done by Zoom and FaceTime.”

Scorsese says he plans on having a seven month shoot across Osage County beginning in February. The film is expected to be released in early 2022.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the book by David Grann and focuses on the real-life events of Osage murders and the birth of the FBI. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are scheduled to play lead roles in the 200 million dollar film.