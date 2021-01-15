Posted: Jan 15, 2021 1:54 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2021 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

A Fairfax man who was being held in the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McCalester on first degree arson charges escaped for a short time Thursday afternoon, but was located a short time later by McCalester Police.

Kirby Yates is serving a five-year sentence for setting a residential structure on fire in Fairfax in July of 2019. At the time of the fire, a probable cause affidavit stated that an agent with the state fire marshal's office located a melted plastic container consistent with a fuel canister in the southwest bedroom.

Officers had spoken with multiple people who stated that Yates had threatened to burn the house several times. Yates could be facing additional charges after Thursday's escape.