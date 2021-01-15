Posted: Jan 15, 2021 11:39 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2021 11:39 AM

Garrett Giles

Friday is Red and White Spirit Day at Dewey High School. Coronation will take place at 5:50 p.m. before the boys’ basketball game. The girl’s game will follow.

Dewey High School homecoming interviews conclude on Friday at 5:45 with seniors Braley Frye, Ashlee Ford, Corbin Buford and Kaleb Hull compliments of BartnetIP.

Interviews with Kamryn Deutsch, Devin Creek and Hunter Reese aired on Thursday. They can be found below:

Kamryn Deutsch

Devin Creek

Hunter Reese