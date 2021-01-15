Posted: Jan 15, 2021 10:37 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2021 10:37 AM

Tom Davis

It's not a religion, it's a relationship--and it is the home of the Jesus Burger in Bartlesville, Oklahoma!

Pastor Rando Gamble, founder of Get Real Ministries and his wife Shiloh appeared Friday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to talk about the ministry which is located at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville.

You might have heard of Get Real Ministries' signature local event which is the Jesus Burger. Pastor Gamble says every 3rd Saturday of the month is Jesus Burger at the park near the church or at the warehouse at 6pm. It is a time to feed your body and nourish your soul. The monthly event features a free meal, live music, free clothes and lots of love.

Pastor Gamble says the food distributions to date are made available by private and business donations. He says Get Real Ministries is working to create a financial engine to keep powering the ministry and its outreach programs such as Jesus Burger. He announced on COMMUNITY CONNECTION that Get Real Ministries will, as of February, be the proprietor of Thrift Harbor Resale in Bartlesville doing business as Get Real Thrifty at 208 E 2nd St, Bartlesville .

Pastor Gamble says Get Real Ministries has no mother church--it is all-denominations. It’s a relationship with God; not a religion. His wife, Shiloh describes Get Real Ministries as a place where real people meet the real Jesus! She invites all to come as you are.