Posted: Jan 15, 2021 10:28 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2021 10:28 AM

Max Gross

One Nowata County death is being listed in Friday’s COVID-19 situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The report lists a male over 65 years old as the 11th total COVID-19 death in Nowata County.

Washington County is currently reporting 437 active cases, an increase of 24 active cases since Thursday’s report. Osage County is listing 407 active cases, up 15 since the last report. Nowata is currently listing 121 active cases, an increase of six active cases

Statewide 3,538 new COVID-19 cases are being reported. A total 43 deaths are being reported across the state. 1,847 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

MORE INFO HERE.