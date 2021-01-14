Posted: Jan 14, 2021 2:01 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2021 2:18 PM

Garrett Giles

The first leg of the Bison Road Project in Washington County between Tuxedo Boulevard and Durham Road is currently in the second of three phases.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier said Paragon Construction has not had a chance to asphalt the area yet because of weather conditions. He said they wanted to lay asphalt in the first phase but couldn't. He added that colder temperatures this week hasn't made pouring asphalt conducive either.

The original hope was to complete the first leg in December 2020. Commissioner Bouvier said that clearly didn't happen. He said this section of the Bison Road Project could conclude by March or April, but that could change because of the weather.

Commissioner Bouvier added that the Bison Road Project has been something in the making for quite some time. He said he is excited to have a safer roadway for residents in a rural part of Washington County. He added that he's excited for the bicyclists that love riding in the area because it'll be safer for them as well. Bicycle lanes / breakdown lanes will provide easy travel for cyclists from Tuxedo Boulevard to the north towards Dewey once the project is complete.

Paragon Construction will pour concrete at the section of Bison and Durham Roads that goes into a nearby quarry.