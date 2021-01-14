Posted: Jan 14, 2021 9:59 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2021 10:04 AM

Garrett Giles

The Hilton Garden Inn will play host to the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “Know the Ville” event that is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Jan. 28th, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

The event is free but you must register to attend. You can find a registration link here.

“Know the Ville” will give you the latest scoop from key community leaders on what’s happening in Bartlesville. A light breakfast will be provided.

The Hilton Garden Inn is located at 205 SW Frank Phillips Boulevard.