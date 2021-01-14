Posted: Jan 14, 2021 9:44 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2021 9:44 AM

Garrett Giles

It’s Dress as a Teacher Day at Dewey High School!

Homecoming interviews continue on Real Country KRIG 104.9 at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday with Kamryn Deutsch, Devin Creek and Hunter Reese compliments of BartnetIP.

Friday is Red and White Spirit Day. Coronation will take place at 5:50 p.m. before the boy’s basketball game. The girl’s game will follow.

Dewey High School homecoming interviews conclude on Friday at 5:45 with seniors Braley Frye, Ashlee Ford, Corbin Buford and Kaleb Hull compliments of BartnetIP.

Interviews with Cheyan McDaniel and Jake LaSpisa aired on Wednesday. Those interviews can be found below:

Cheyan McDaniel

Jake LaSpisa