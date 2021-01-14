Posted: Jan 14, 2021 5:23 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2021 5:23 AM

Tom Davis

Representatives Kevin Hern (OK-01) released the following statement after voting against the articles of impeachment.

“There is not a single member of this House who supports the actions that took place here last week,” said Rep. Hern. “Those actions are inexcusable. Thousands of Americans came to Washington on January 6th to exercise their right to peacefully protest their government. The overwhelming majority of those present were freedom-loving Americans who took no part in the attack on the Capitol. Those who, instead, came with malicious intent and committed these serious crimes should be identified, apprehended, and prosecuted.

“While President Trump has less than a week left in his presidency, a Senate trial would likely take place after he has left office. An ex-post-facto impeachment would be nothing more than a fruitless action against a former President and would achieve nothing more than further deepening the divide that has gripped our nation.”

Rep. Hern continued, “Today’s vote also sets a dangerous precedent: this impeachment proceeded with zero investigations and zero hearings. This hasty rush to impeach a sitting President without any investigations should alarm all of us. President-Elect Biden has repeatedly said he seeks to heal this country – it’s time to do just that. However, today’s action did nothing but harden our divisions even further. I stand ready to find bipartisan solutions to the real problems facing our country. Impeaching President Trump from an office he no longer holds is not one of those problems.”