Posted: Jan 13, 2021 10:49 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2021 10:49 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Wesleyan University men's basketball team lost to Bethel for the first time at home under Head Coach Donnie Bostwick as the Eagles hosted the Threshers on Wednesday night.

The Eagles were down by as much as 16 points in the first half as the Threshers jumped out to a quick 24-8 start. Senior Lense Ramey would have 10 points on the night, scoring six points in the first half to keep the Eagles in the game. Here Ramey drilled a three-pointer to cut into the early deficit.

The three-pointer by Ramey brought the Eagles within seven points with just over five minutes to play before the half. The Eagles trailed the Threshers by 10 as both teams headed to the locker room.

Another sluggish start to the second half plagued the Eagles as they saw themselves go down by as much as 22 points in the 84-69 loss to Bethel.

Sophomore Taylen Miller would scorch the net more often for the Eagles in the second half, but it was a little too late. Miller ended the night with 15 points. Sophomore Kaleb Stokes would also tack on 10 points against Bethel.

Turnover were the biggest issue for the Eagles as they coughed up the ball 21 times. Bethel took better care of the ball, only turning it over 11 times.

The Threshers were led offensively by Sophomore Jaylon Scott, who had 19 points. Bethel would also benefit from the hot hand of Junior Clifford Byrd II, who dropped 14 points on the Eagles. Bryant Mocaby and Jalyn Todd did a lot of damage too, scoring in the double-digits and having a combined 22 points.

The Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles dropped to 9-4 on the season and 4-1 at home. The Eagles are now 6-3 in conference play. OKWU plays at York on Friday.