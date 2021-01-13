Posted: Jan 13, 2021 2:16 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2021 2:16 PM

Garrett Giles

Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative (VVEC) announced on Wednesday that there will be a planned outage at the Dome Substation northwest of Bartlesville on Thursday that could last up to two hours.

The planned outage will begin at 10:00 a.m. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) will be performing work on a transmission line that feeds VVEC's Dome Substation. While the substation is down for the PSO work, KAMO will use that time to perform routine maintenance inside the substation.

Approximately 1,350 meters will be without service. Courtesy calls went out on Wednesday afternoon.