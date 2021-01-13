Posted: Jan 13, 2021 2:04 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2021 2:04 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board has altered its guidelines for those wishing to enter school sanctioned events. In part, everyone who enters the building will have their temperature checked, masks will be required to be worn at all times, attendance will be limited to 50 percent, fans will sit in designated areas and athletes will not shake hands.

If anybody is out of compliance with these procedures, the event will be paused until the problem can be rectified. Superintendent David Cash says it is important to set a good example.

With staff members monitoring the crowd, Cash assured board members that if they were to see someone not following these guidelines, the event would be paused and the situation would be dealt with how the school deemed fit.