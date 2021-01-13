Posted: Jan 13, 2021 12:07 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2021 12:07 PM

Max Gross

A former Bartlesville Police Officer appeared in court last week where a preliminary hearing date was set for February 23. James Graham is facing charges of sexual battery and indecent exposure.

According to an affidavit, two female officer employed by the Bartlesville Police Department alleged that Graham had made inappropriate contact with them during work situations. Another alleged incident occurred in which Graham exposed himself to a female officer.

Graham was the supervising officer over both victims. Graham had been employed with BPD since 2012 and ascended to the rank of corporal. Graham is no longer employed with BPD. Graham posted a $5,000 bond after his arrest in November 2020.