Posted: Jan 13, 2021 10:26 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2021 10:26 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting new COVID-19 deaths in Osage and Washington Counties. Washington County has totaled 67 deaths due to COVID-19 and Osage County has totaled 33 deaths.

Currently, Washington County is reporting 419 active cases. Osage County is listing 403 active cases. Nowata County is listing 124 active cases.

Statewide 3,907 new COVID-19 cases are being reported. A total of 44 COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Wednesday. 1,856 Oklahomans are currently in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

MORE INFO HERE.