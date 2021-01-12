Posted: Jan 12, 2021 1:47 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2021 1:48 PM

Garrett Giles

A public meeting was held at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey last Thursday to discuss the possibility of developing an Expo Center in the heart of Washington County.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier said last weeks meeting went well, adding that he was happy with the turnout. He added that they're starting to assemble a board of professionals to further discuss the future development of an Expo Center.

Approximately 50 people - both leaders and residents of Washington County - attended the meeting last Thursday. Commissioner Bouvier said there are still no plans yet to host another public discussion on the development of an Expo Center.

