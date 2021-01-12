Posted: Jan 12, 2021 1:27 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2021 1:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech Superintendent & CEO Lindel Fields has received the 2021 Baldridge Foundation Award for Leadership Excellence.

Al Faber, president and CEO of the Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, Inc., announced on Tuesday, Jan. 12th, that Tri County Tech’s CEO and Superintendent, Lindel Fields, is a 2021 recipient of the Baldrige Foundation’s Leadership Award. Fields is the only Oklahoman and the only trade school nationwide to be receiving this prestigious award that recognizes leaders who are mentoring leaders in successfully driving efficiency and responsiveness of an organization.

In 2009, Fields generated Vision 2020, a fearless and bold initiative which intended to establish Tri County as a premier educational institution and one of the only schools to decline federal funding in the United States. In 2018 he led Tri County Tech as one of five recipients to win the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and the only trade school to date in the nation to be awarded. The Baldrige Award is a Presidential-level honor, recognizing exemplary practices among American organizations and businesses, including an unceasing drive for radical innovation, thoughtful leadership, and organizational improvement.

As the only Oklahoman recipient, Fields is among former members of Congress and the president of the U.S. Chamber in receiving this year’s prestigious recognition.

In a statement, Faber said:

“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to recognize Lindel Fields for this prestigious award, which highlights his contributions and achievements in education. Lindel has shared Tri County Tech’s performance excellence story and best practices with hundreds of organizations across the U.S., and his leadership will have a meaningful and lasting impact on the quality of education in America.”

Sean Kouplan, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development, said, “I am proud of Lindel Fields for being named a recipient of the prestigious Foundation Award for Leadership Excellence. Lindel is a very close personal friend and advisor to me and has distinguished himself as one of the premier educational leaders in Oklahoma. He is a visionary and is also extremely caring and employee-oriented. Lindel truly practices what he preaches, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this impressive award.”

Then there was Tri County Tech Superintendent & CEO Lindel Fields, who had the following to say about the honor:

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Malcolm Baldrige Quality Foundation for this prestigious leadership award for having a lasting impact on the quality of education in America. My passion is to promote educational excellence through life-changing learning experiences. The Baldrige framework has allowed us to create an environment where thousands of students have been able to realize their hopes and dreams because of the education they have received from passionate, loyal, and caring educators.”