Posted: Jan 12, 2021 10:26 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2021 10:26 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting an additional 2,210 COVID-19 cases in Tuesday’s situation update. There are 29 additional deaths being reported, including one in Osage County. Additionally, there are 1,734 Oklahomans hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 435 active COVID-19 cases, while Osage County is listing 438 active cases and Nowata County is at 130 active cases.