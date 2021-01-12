News
Dewey Public Schools
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 10:18 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2021 10:18 AM
Dewey Homecoming Interviews Continue Tuesday
Garrett Giles
At Dewey High School, it's Super Fan Day!
Deck out in your favorite team! Homecoming royalty interviews continue Tuesday night on KRIG 104.9 at 5:45 with Katie Wright and Jacob Van Atta compliments of Bartnet IP & Medicalodges of Dewey.
Wednesday is Camo Day at Dewey High School. Homecoming interviews will continue on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. on KRIG with Cheyan McDaniel and Jake LaSpisa compliments of Bartnet IP.
Interviews with freshmen Maci Rogers and Bryce Sickler aired on Monday. Their interviews can be heard below:
« Back to News