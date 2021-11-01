Posted: Jan 11, 2021 8:10 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2021 8:10 PM

Garrett Giles / Evan Fahrbach

A car backed into an electric pole at 9th Street and Oak Avenue in Bartlesville on Monday night, causing the pole to break.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said no injuries occurred in the accident. He said the Bartlesville Fire Department was on scene and made contact with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about the downed electric pole.

10 outages were reported by PSO at the time of the accident on Monday night.