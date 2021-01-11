Posted: Jan 11, 2021 7:58 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2021 7:58 PM

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education approved a request for the Teacher & Leader Effectiveness (TLE) Qualitative Evaluation waiver for the current school year when they met on Monday evening.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said this does not mean that Dewey Public School will not be going through with evaluations to some degree. Vincent said it means that all the reporting requirements and all the timelines do not have to be met like they would've been met in previous years.

Because of this, Superintendent Vincent said they'll have to send in attachments of all the teachers that were hired in 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. Vincent said new requirements would move those teachers from probationary status to career status. If the teachers are unable to reach career status for any reason, it'll need to be reported by Dewey Public Schools.

During the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday, a video from Dewey Elementary School was played to show the Board their appreciation during School Board Appreciation Week.

From there, the Board approved two fundraiser requests for the current school year. Those fundraisers are as follows:

Elementary School Team Lead - Bulldogger Wristband Sales

High School Girls Basketball - Raffle

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education then approved the transfer of over $600 from the FFA Football Concessions Account to the Athletics Account.

Before DPS went into executive session to discuss Superintendent Vincent's quarterly evaluation, the Board hired a dayime custodian. The Board took no action out of executive session on Monday evening.