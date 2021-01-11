Posted: Jan 11, 2021 6:45 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2021 6:45 PM

Garrett Giles

Local County Health Departments have been receiving a vast amount of questions and phone calls about how individuals can schedule an appointment for their secondary COVID-19 vaccine.

When you get your first dose of vaccine, the Oklahoma State Department of Health says you will receive a vaccination card to show you when to return for your second dose. For your second dose, depending on which vaccine you received initially (Pfizer/Moderna), there is a wait time before you are eligible to receive your 2nd “booster” shot.

Pfizer – 17 to 23 days

Moderna – 24 to 28 days

The Center for Disease Control states, “There is NO maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine. You should not get the second dose earlier than the recommended interval.”

The OSDH and local health departments are working diligently to create the best plan for you and your communities. More information will be available the week of January 25th for individuals on how to schedule their second dose.

With so much information being circulated, the OSDH and local health departments believe the fastest most efficient way to get accurate information out into the community is by utilizing technology. Following your local county health department on Facebook can be key to staying up to date with the most current information.

How to Create a Facebook Account:

1. You can download the Facebook app or go to www.facebook.com

2. Then click “Create New Account”

3. Enter your First & Last Name, either mobile phone number or email and create a password. You may also enter your sex and your date of birth.

4. You will then be sent a verification code to either your email or phone number

5. You can then begin “adding” friends if you would like (or you may skip if you would like as well)

6. Using the search Facebook in the upper left hand corner, search your Local County Health Department.

Craig County Health Department

Delaware County Health Department

Mayes County Health Department

Ottawa County Health Department

Rogers County Health Department

Wagoner County Health Department

Washington CHD

7. Scroll down to see the latest posts on our page

You are encouraged by the OSDH and local health departments to ask a family member, friend, church member, senior center or neighbor for help on setting up a Facebook account. They thank the community for being active about receiving their COVID-19 vaccine and ask that individuals be patient with them during this time.