Posted: Jan 11, 2021 2:28 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2021 3:34 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department and Tri County Tech are bringing Use-of-Force Simulation Training to local law enforcement.

In today's politically charged climate, police use-of-force training must go beyond increasing reflexes, enhancing muscle memory, and keeping skills sharp. Law enforcement officers need to hone a broad set of decision-making tools. Training must provide police officers with the skills to make the most effective choice for the situation. It should be comprehensive enough to include responses to verbal cues by the officer, threat assessment, and a variety of other skills.

Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) Chief Tracy D. Roles announced that the BPD would start using the MILO use-of-force and firearms training simulators to address this training need. The most demanding law enforcement, military, and public safety agencies have chosen the MILO Range Training System and is in use in over 40 countries.

Chief Roles said police officers will be able to train more efficiently for high-stress situations they might encounter in the field, using a new training simulator that has officers making split-second decisions in lifelike scenarios. Roles said the MILO system will allow for a higher level of training for police officers. He said this type of training is critical when it comes to use-of-force decision making. He said having this type of realistic, interactive training will reduce injury and save lives.

The MILO Range training system is a comprehensive solution designed to allow trainers to give presentations and classes, conduct interactive testing and assessment, and provide immersive, hands-on scenario-based exercises with detailed debriefing and after-action review. Each MILO system is designed to increase trainee knowledge, skills, and confidence in a safe, challenging environment that is highly interactive and engaging.

Chief Roles said he is very excited that Bartlesville Police Officers and officers from surrounding departments will have the opportunity for such a high level of real-life critical training. Roles said this type of training is a MUST for all officers. He said they owe it to the communities we serve to provide the best training possible for their officers. He continued, saying the MILO training will go far in reducing use-of-force situations as well as deadly force situations.

Law enforcement agencies all across Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas will be more than welcome to use the MILO training in Bartlesville if they so choose. Chief Roles said the system is not solely for Washington County and Bartlesville. He said they want to help any agency that they can receive the proper training they need so that they can be the best that they can be for their community.

Tri County Tech helped bring this training to the Bartlesville and surrounding communities through a lottery grant provided by the State Department of CareerTech. "We seize opportunities to partner with agencies like the Bartlesville Police Department," said Senior Director of Economic Development Tara Gotwalt and writer of the lottery grant. "We're thrilled to help bring the MILO system to area law enforcement. It will increase safety for our police officers and citizens." Tri County Tech added this training to their growing police and fire training services.

Chief Roles said acquiring the MILO system is yet another wonderful undertaking by Tri County Tech that shows their true commitment to our communities. He said he is very very thankful for the excellent partnership between Tri County Tech and the Bartlesville Police Department.

There are not enough words for Chief Roles to use to express his appreciation for Tri County Tech Superintendent and CEO Lindel Fields and his entire staff. Chief Roles said Tri County Tech has an open mind when it comes to public safety.

After undergoing training on the simulator, BPD will begin using it next year for the Police Department's upcoming recruit class. It will also be mandatory quarterly training for current police officers. MILO training will go hand and hand with other arrest control and defensive tactics type training. Chief Roles said officers could use the simulator to practice their marksmanship skills under conditions simulating the firing range before their annual recall training.

Chief Roles concluded by saying that they'll have a MILO Media Day sometime in the near future. He said they want the media to use the MILO training to see what it's like for law enforcement to face the situations and decisions that they have to face on a daily basis.