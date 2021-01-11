Posted: Jan 11, 2021 2:07 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2021 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS gave a report at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting and said they have been staying busy. Throughout the month of December, McLemore said they received 31 phone calls and transported 22 patients to the hospital.

District one commissioner Randall Jones pointed to the fact that the county has assisted those two ambulance services in Barnsdall and Fairfax on a financial basis. Jones says this is something that he would like to change.

The county assists Miller EMS pay over half of their monthly bill.