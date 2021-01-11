Posted: Jan 11, 2021 12:29 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2021 4:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Copan Town Hall informed the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) of an ongoing scam, via telephone, to residents in Copan on Monday.

The WCSO in a press release said that the caller is soliciting information regarding the town's electric service, saying it is a survey. Copan is not engaged in any type of survey at this time and is urging residents not to divulge any personal information.

While this is specific to Copan, the WCSO warns that there is always a chance of other rural towns becoming a "target." It is better to ask questions and not release any information until you know the legitimacy of the call or caller.