Posted: Jan 08, 2021 3:10 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2021 3:10 PM

Ty Loftis

Dr. Ron Shaw with the Osage Nation Health Department recently gave an update on the COVID-19 vaccine and how the coronavirus is affecting Native Americans. Shaw said there are two vaccines available at the Osage Nation Health Department and it is important to weigh the pros and cons of taking that vaccine.

Shaw said it is unclear why the numbers are so skewed in that direction, but says those trend lines are the same for hospitalization rates and number of deaths among Native Americans.

For additional information, you can call the Osage Nation Health Department at 918-287-9300.