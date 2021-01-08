Posted: Jan 08, 2021 10:29 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2021 10:30 AM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Nation is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for elders ages 65 and older who are eligible to receive care within the Cherokee Nation Health Services (CNHS).

CNHS began calling patients in this priority phase this week to notify elders to schedule their vaccine appointment. Those who do not receive an automated call in the next few days and would like to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine, or who need to establish a new chart with CNHS, can call 1.539.234.4099.

Elders should note that the vaccines are given according to the supply on hand.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, including answers to frequently asked questions, or to find Cherokee Nation Health Service registration forms and the latest updates to the Cherokee Nation COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, visit health.cherokee.org.

Patients can also call 1.833.528.0063 for more information.

Photo courtesy: Cherokee Nation