Posted: Jan 08, 2021 9:57 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2021 9:57 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS will give a report as to how things are going with their company.

The commissioners will consider taking action on making amendments for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings. They will also talk about the possibility of purchasing air purifiers for heating and air units in all county-owned buildings.

The commissioners will also enter into executive session to interview applicants for the full-time commissioners assistant position.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.