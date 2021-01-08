Posted: Jan 08, 2021 9:50 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2021 11:06 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will consider, discuss and possibly approve a resolution to extend the mask mandate at the Courthouse in Bartlesville that expired on New Year’s Day.

The mask mandate was put in place as a result of the COVID-19 Emergency State of Disaster. Assistant District Attorney Will Drake attended the Washington County Commissioners’ meeting last Monday and asked that they consider the extension of the mandate in their next meeting.

Drake said he had not seen the local COVID-19 numbers prior to Monday's Washington County Commissioners meeting. He said coronavirus numbers statewide had been on the rise since their last discussion in November.

The mask mandate is something Drake and the judicial system still deems necessary as we start the New Year. Drake said they started to administer vaccinations for courthouse staff last week. He said the vaccines will not be in full effect until the end of January.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Jan. 11th, at 9:30 a.m. They will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.