Posted: Jan 07, 2021 1:43 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2021 1:43 PM

Ty Loftis

In a special called meeting, Dr. Cameron Rumsey with the Pawhuska Hospital addressed the Pawhuska School Board on what the latest COVID-19 trends are looking like. Rumsey said that right now, things aren't going in the right direction in Pawhuska, or the surrounding communities.

Rumsey said he wanted to give the board an update as to where things stood at the current moment, but make sure the board knew public gatherings at school events could cause COVID-19 to spread.

Rumsey said the health department isn't seeing COVID-19 spread because of in-person learning. Therefore, Rumsey doesn't believe doing virtual learning would help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Wednesday evening's meeting only involved discussion, but the school board will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, at which time they could re-visit the topic.

Rumsey added that they are behind schedule in terms of administering the vaccine at the Osage County Health Department. As of now, they are at the beginning of phase two, allowing for teachers, first responders and staff members over the age of 65 to get the vaccine.