Posted: Jan 07, 2021 10:58 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2021 11:17 AM

Garrett Giles

As reported by Bartlesville Radio earlier in the week, retired Special Judge John M. Gerkin has been appointed to temporarily fill the position of municipal judge for the City of Bartlesville following the death of Judge James S. Conatser last month. Gerkin will act as the City's municipal court judge until a permanent replacement is found.

Gerkin has previously served as a municipal judge for the City of Glenpool and as City attorney for the City of Jenks. He most recently served as special judge in Washington County until his retirement in 2016 after 15 years of service.

"There are very few people in Bartlesville with the required qualifications, experience and expertise who could have stepped in immediately to fill this position on such short notice," said City Manager Mike Bailey. "Thankfully, retired Special Judge John Gerkin was one of those people, and he was willing to step in when called. Judge Gerkin is a very qualified member of our community who is universally respected as a judge. I’m grateful to him for his assistance during these difficult times."

Anyone interested in being considered for the position of municipal court judge is encouraged to send a resume and cover letter to City of Bartlesville, attn: City Manager's Office, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Bartlesville, OK, 74003, or by email to rebanes@cityofbartlesville.org.

Resumes and letters of interest must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31st to be considered for the permanent appointment. Interviews will be scheduled in February. The final selection will be made by the City Council.

City Councilman Trevor Dorsey talked about the matter during Community Connection on Tuesday morning. You can watch the Facebook Live video interview with Councilman Dorsey below: