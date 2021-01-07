Posted: Jan 07, 2021 9:42 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2021 9:50 AM

Garrett Giles

Ben Showler, a physical education teacher at Ranch Heights Elementary School, has been named a Bartlesville Public School District Teacher of the Month by Arvest Bank and Patriot Auto Group.

In recognition of this honor, Mr. Showler was given a plaque and a $300 check from Arvest Bank and Patriot Auto Group by Stevie Williams, Arvest Bank Marketing Manager.

Mr. Showler has eleven years of teaching experience. He has been teaching physical education for three years. Showler’s love for baseball inspired him to pursue a career teaching so that he would be able to coach high school baseball.

An outstanding teacher not only helps students grow in knowledge, Shower believes, but they also have the ability to connect with children that others may ignore and mark as a lost cause. Mr. Showler believes outstanding teachers never give up on a child.

Showler says many former students and athletes have reached out to him to acknowledge their appreciation of what they learned under his tutelage, and being voted as the Teacher of the Year for Ranch Heights is an amazing accomplishment to him. To both, he is thankful.

Mr. Showler actively helps the PTO with fundraisers, coaches softball and baseball, and is an adjunct professor at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Mr. Showler also helps with the Children’s Musical Theater and plays the drums for his church’s praise and worship team.

Bartlesville Public Schools is proud to join Arvest Bank and Patriot Auto Group in honoring Ben Showler as the Bartlesville Teacher of the Month for December.