Posted: Jan 07, 2021 9:36 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2021 9:36 AM

Garrett Giles

Terri James, a fifth grade teacher at Jane Phillips Elementary School, has been named a Bartlesville Public School District Teacher of the Month by Arvest Bank and Patriot Auto Group.

In recognition of this honor, Ms. James was given a plaque and a $300 check from Arvest Bank and Patriot Auto Group by Stevie Williams, Arvest Bank Marketing Manager.

Ms. James has forty years of teaching experience. She has been teaching fifth grade for three years and has previously taught English for 6th, 7th, and 8th grade. As a young girl, Ms. James always wanted to be a teacher. She would turn her garage into a classroom and if she couldn’t get the neighbor kids to volunteer, she would pretend to teach stuffed animals and dolls. She has always felt a need to help others learn.

Positive opportunities in her classroom are what Ms. James says paves the way for trust and respect, thus giving her students an environment for developing their full potential. Ms. James says she encourages students to develop and grow without fear of ridicule from others.

Seeing her former students become successful and productive citizens is one of Ms. James greatest success stories. Since she began teaching in 1980, she has had the privilege to teach the children of her former students and watch them also grow to be successful. Trauma, inequality, and apathy are current issues that Ms. James feels have the most significant impact on public education today.

Bartlesville Public Schools is proud to join Arvest Bank and Patriot Auto Group in honoring Terri James as the Bartlesville Teacher of the Month for December.