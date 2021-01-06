Posted: Jan 06, 2021 3:38 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2021 3:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt took to social media to denounce the protests that are taking place at nation’s Capitol.

In a statement, Gov. Stitt said:

"I have always protected and supported the right for peaceful demonstrations, but we cannot stand for violence. What is happening at the U.S. Capitol is unacceptable and needs to stop immediately. This is not what America is about.”

Gov. Stitt said he is praying for the safety of all.