Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Get The Latest Information on COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

News

News

Posted: Jan 06, 2021 2:12 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2021 2:12 PM

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford Posts About Protests

Share on RSS

 

Max Gross

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford posted on social media amid protestors breaching the capitol building on Wednesday afternoon. Lankford gave a status update earlier in the day:

 

 

Lankford then condemned the actions of those creating violence and destruction:

 

 

Tune to KWON AM 1400—FM 93.3 for continued coverage.   

 


« Back to News