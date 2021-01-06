Posted: Jan 06, 2021 12:46 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2021 12:47 PM

Garrett Giles

A semi-truck tractor caught fire early Wednesday morning near Ochelata.

According to Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, the fire took place just before 5:00 a.m. along U.S. Highway 75 and West 3000 Road. He said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Ochelata, Ramona and Oglesby Fire Departments responded to the blaze. Sheriff Owen said deputies provided traffic control.

We will have more information on this story when it becomes available.

Photo courtesy: Kevin Parrish