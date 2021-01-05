Posted: Jan 05, 2021 3:20 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2021 3:34 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding possible threats to perform a violent act at the Copan High School on Monday, Dec. 28th.

An investigation into the threats revealed a single suspect made the threats known through social media. Deputies spoke with several individuals during the investigation.

Several deputies were assigned to the Copan School on Monday, Jan. 4th, as students returned to campus from the Christmas break. The suspect did not arrive at or near the school and there was not an immediate threat to the school, campus, students, or faculty.

Sheriff Scott Owen said the WCSO takes these types of calls very seriously. He said the WCSO's deputies obtained the necessary information to quickly move forward with an investigation and an action plan was put together to ensure the safety of the students, faculty, and the residents in the area of the school. He said they want to do everything they can to keep our area's schools as safe as they can be for the children and their families.

Deputies are continuing their investigation and forwarding their findings to the Office of Juvenile Affairs and the District Attorney’s Office.